Bigg Boss OTT duo Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat go on a dinner date, see pics

After connecting on the recently concluded first season of Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat caught up for a dinner date in Mumbai on Friday night.
The duo has stated that they are “just friends for now” as they were seen posing hand in hand for the paparazzi stationed outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai’s Worli area. Raqesh was seen donning a black shirt paired with denims and Shamita wore a beige dress.
After coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh had expressed that he admired Shamita for her outspoken and frank behaviour, and that the two are still getting to know each other.
Answering a fan who asked about their relationship status, he had said, “It’ slow and steady. We have spent some time together, but not a lot of time, we need to know each other more, and I’m sure she does. I don’t want to rush into anything. In matters like these, you need to deal with the heart in the right place. Let’s see where it goes. We will put an effort. We like each other, we are great friends, hopefully when something happens, you will know.”
After coming out of the show, Raqesh was overwhelmed when he saw how much Shamita defended him on Bigg Boss OTT. “I melted again. It was so sweet that she protected me. She had my back, it was something I knew she would do. But seeing it is different. I felt weak in my knees.”
Shamita Shetty appears to have found acceptance with his family as well, as he mentioned that they have spoken to her on the phone. “They found her pretty sweet. They loved our chemistry, and our bond. They were happy that there was someone in the house to have my back. They even spoke to her phone,” said Raqesh.
