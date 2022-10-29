scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan tells Katrina Kaif that he wants to spy on her husband Vicky Kaushal like a ‘bhoot’, watch video

Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter appeared on reality show Bigg Boss 16 to promote their film Phone Bhoot.

Bigg Boss 16Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter promote their film Phone Bhoot on Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Instagram/vootselect)

Actor Salman Khan‘s reality show Bigg Boss 16 is a platform for celebrities to promote their upcoming films. The latest guests to be featured on the show were actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, whose next film Phone Bhoot will be released on Friday. In a promo video for the upcoming episode, Salman told Katrina that he would like to spy on her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, if he turns into a ghost one day.

Phone Bhoot revolves around a ghost, played by Katrina, and two ghost busters, played by Ishaan and Siddhant, who go on a mission to kill ghosts and help people.

Also Read |Manya Singh on Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16: ‘Everyone deserves a second chance’

In a promo clip of Bigg Boss 16 shared on social media, Katrina asked Salman who he would like to spy on if he turns into a ghost. To this, Salman replied,”Ek banda hai uska naam Vicku Kaushal hai (There is a guy whose name is Vicky Kaushal).” Katrina and Salman have worked together in several films, and were rumoured to be dating several years ago.

The superstar goes on to add, “Loving hai, caring hai, ya daring hai? Uske baare mein baat karta hun, aap blushing hai”. (Is he lovin, caring or daring? When I talk about him, you blush).

Check out the video here –

 

The video also shows Katrina teaching Salman the steps of her song “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”. Ishaan and Siddhant also shook a leg with Salman on the song “Kaali Teri Gutt” from their film. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot has been shot across different locations in India, including Udaipur and Madh Island. The trio of actors has been giving fun behind-the-scenes glimpses of the film, and providing fans with sneak peeks into their chemistry. On July 16, Katrina’s birthday, Ishaan and Siddhant released a video of Katrina rapping.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China
Why spectrum needs a change in approachPremium
Why spectrum needs a change in approach

Phone Bhoot is slated to release theatrically on November 4. Katrina and Salman’s Tiger 3 will be released next year. Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony after maintaining a low-key relationship. The couple recently celebrated their first Karva Chauth together and shared pictures of their celebrations with fans on social media.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 12:41:18 pm
Next Story

All-in-one: Police uniforms in line with Modi Govt’s ‘one nation…’ drive

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement