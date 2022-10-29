Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan tells Katrina Kaif that he wants to spy on her husband Vicky Kaushal like a ‘bhoot’, watch video

Actor Salman Khan‘s reality show Bigg Boss 16 is a platform for celebrities to promote their upcoming films. The latest guests to be featured on the show were actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, whose next film Phone Bhoot will be released on Friday. In a promo video for the upcoming episode, Salman told Katrina that he would like to spy on her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, if he turns into a ghost one day.

Phone Bhoot revolves around a ghost, played by Katrina, and two ghost busters, played by Ishaan and Siddhant, who go on a mission to kill ghosts and help people.

In a promo clip of Bigg Boss 16 shared on social media, Katrina asked Salman who he would like to spy on if he turns into a ghost. To this, Salman replied,”Ek banda hai uska naam Vicku Kaushal hai (There is a guy whose name is Vicky Kaushal).” Katrina and Salman have worked together in several films, and were rumoured to be dating several years ago.

The superstar goes on to add, “Loving hai, caring hai, ya daring hai? Uske baare mein baat karta hun, aap blushing hai”. (Is he lovin, caring or daring? When I talk about him, you blush).

Check out the video here –

The video also shows Katrina teaching Salman the steps of her song “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”. Ishaan and Siddhant also shook a leg with Salman on the song “Kaali Teri Gutt” from their film. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot has been shot across different locations in India, including Udaipur and Madh Island. The trio of actors has been giving fun behind-the-scenes glimpses of the film, and providing fans with sneak peeks into their chemistry. On July 16, Katrina’s birthday, Ishaan and Siddhant released a video of Katrina rapping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Phone Bhoot is slated to release theatrically on November 4. Katrina and Salman’s Tiger 3 will be released next year. Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony after maintaining a low-key relationship. The couple recently celebrated their first Karva Chauth together and shared pictures of their celebrations with fans on social media.