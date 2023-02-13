scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik confirms going to Big Brother UK; Salman Khan jokes, ‘Will you get host like me there?’

At the finale, MC Stan was announced as the Bigg Boss 16 winner, while Shiv Thakare ended his journey as the runner up. Abdu Rozik has now confirmed that he will be a part of Big Brother UK.

Abdu RozikAbdu Rozik at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Screengrab)
Abdu Rozik’s journey from Tajikistan to India will continue to United Kingdom, as the beloved singer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant is now all set to enter the reality show Big Brother. Abdu Rozik made the revelation during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday night.

During the show, when host superstar Salman Khan said he has heard a rumour that Abdu Rozik is now heading to take part in Big Brother, the former Bigg Boss contestant confirmed and said, “Yes sir.” Salman, overjoyed and surprised with the revelation hugged Abdu and said, “Oh my God! Congratulations.”

Also Read |MC Stan wins Bigg Boss Season 16, beats Shiv Thakare to take home trophy, Rs 31,80,000 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

“Will you get host like me there?” Salman joked and added, “You will make NRI friends now, you will forget Indians.” To which Abdu swiftly replied, “No, no. I will never forget.” Salman then added, “You will make Tajikistan and India both proud of you,” as the audience broke into an applause.

Abdu Rozik was a popular contest on Bigg Boss 16. He found internet virality for his videos where he pronounces the word ‘Burger’ in a peculiar way and for his song covers. He will be also reportedly seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan. Abdu is said to be suffering from a growth hormone deficiency.

On Sunday night, rapper MC Stan became the winner of Bigg Boss 16, while Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. The winner took home the glamorous trophy, cash prize of Rs 31,80,000 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 10:19 IST
