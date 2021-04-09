Big Bull actor Abhishek Bachchan’s sarcastic reply to Twitter user who said Scam 1992 is ‘far superior by miles’

Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull has opened to a mixed critical response as it premiered on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday. As soon as the film was released, many people on Twitter started giving out their reviews — while some were warm, some were nasty. One person went on to questioning the actor’s acting skills and compared Abhishek’s film with Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 starring Pratik Gandhi.

“As usual @juniorbachchan doesn’t disappoint you with his 3rd rate so called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles,” wrote a user on Twitter.

Abhishek, who is known for his befitting yet subtle replies on social media, replied saying, “Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film.”

Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 8, 2021

Abhishek also got an endorsement from niece Navya Naveli Nanda had shared a poster of the film on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Yay out today,” adding, “The one and only Big Bull Abhishek Bachchan.”

On his film being constantly compared to Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992, Abhishek Bachchan had told indianexpress.com, “It is human nature to want to compare, and I think it’s fine. But, I have noticed that, I’d say almost 95% of the discussions of the comparison of both the products stopped the day our trailer came out. Because, I think the audience saw the trailer and realised that both actually have quite a different approach. So, just watch the film and take the decision for yourself. I was happy to know that the entire discussion, which was prevalent at a particular time, but not after the trailer came out.”

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. The film also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. Abhishek will next feature in Bob Biswas with Chitrangda Singh and Dasvi co-starring Yami Gautam.