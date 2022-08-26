scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Biapasha Basu shares precious video of Karan Singh Grover singing to their baby, watch

Soon-to-be parents, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share an adorable video.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh GroverActors Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and Karan Singh Grover recently announced their pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram/bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced their pregnancy through social media posts and the beautiful pictures are doing rounds on the internet. On Friday (August 26) Basu shared an adorable and precious video on her Instagram handle where Karan is singing to their baby in a soothing voice.

Basu wrote in the caption, “Dad Mode  @iamksgofficial Singing to baby , talking to baby … soothe’s the baby in the womb.” The couple appears to be enjoying every stage of the pregnancy as evidenced by the lovely images the actors have been sharing with fans since the pregnancy was first revealed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Earlier, Karan had shared his feelings on embracing fatherhood through a long note on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Basu, he wrote, “It’s a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar… not familiar like I have done this before but more like I have felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream, like almost embedded into my DNA. The feeling is so intense that I haven’t brought it to the external surface of my being, because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

He also revealed his reaction after finding out about the pregnancy. He said, “When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one, a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened, every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn’t ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn’t fully understand it, and definitely wasn’t something I could control. It’s been the same feeling every minute of every day since then.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016 and gave everyone wedding goals with their beautiful marriage arrangements.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:11:09 pm
