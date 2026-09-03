‘Collar se pakda’: Bhuvan Bam recalls police mistaking him for a pickpocket in Delhi

While Bhuvan Bam and his channel BB Ki Vines are hugely popular today, the actor-content creator had a difficult journey to get there. Bhuvan even had to convince his parents to let him pursue a career in content creation. In a recent interview, he revealed how an outing with his mother to Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar changed his parents’ perspective. He also recalled how police mistook him for a pickpocket after fans mobbed him.

At StoryBoard18 Global GenZ Summit, Bhuvan shared, “I had to convince my parents ki nahi bharne mujhe bank ke forms. Mujhe nahi job karni (I don’t want to do a job). I asked my parents to give me two years to prove myself, but they also didn’t know what I was doing simultaneously. BB Ki Vines had fortunately kicked off and I had around 600K subscribers on YouTube.”