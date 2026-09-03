Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Collar se pakda’: Bhuvan Bam recalls police mistaking him for a pickpocket in Delhi
At a recent event, actor-content creator Bhuvan Bam recalled the police mistakening him for a pickpocket in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar.
While Bhuvan Bam and his channel BB Ki Vines are hugely popular today, the actor-content creator had a difficult journey to get there. Bhuvan even had to convince his parents to let him pursue a career in content creation. In a recent interview, he revealed how an outing with his mother to Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar changed his parents’ perspective. He also recalled how police mistook him for a pickpocket after fans mobbed him.
At StoryBoard18 Global GenZ Summit, Bhuvan shared, “I had to convince my parents ki nahi bharne mujhe bank ke forms. Mujhe nahi job karni (I don’t want to do a job). I asked my parents to give me two years to prove myself, but they also didn’t know what I was doing simultaneously. BB Ki Vines had fortunately kicked off and I had around 600K subscribers on YouTube.”
Around the same time, Bhuvan Bam mother asked him to take her shopping at Sarojini Nagar. However, their outing quickly turned chaotic when a large crowd recognised Bhuvan, marking his first experience of being mobbed by fans in public. “Hum Sarojini Nagar gaye the and as soon as I got out of the car, around hundreds of people surrounded me. My mother was scared, this had never happened with me,” he shared.
ALSO READ | Hanuman Ansh director says Bollywood didn’t help Neem Karoli Baba film; shows reduced to 25
His mother was confused after seeing so many people gathered around her son. Then, the situation became more messy when the police arrived and initially suspected that Bhuvan was a thief. “I had long hair, used to wear a bandana. Uski vajah se aur lagg raha hoga (The look might have added to the confusion),” he said.
The actor-content creator revealed, “Wahan police wale aaye, wo mujhe collar se pakad ke le gaye. Wo bole, ‘Tune jeb maari kisi ki?’ Maine kaha ‘Maine jeb nahi maarI.’ (The police came and took me by my collar. They asked me if I had picked someone’s pocket. I told them I hadn’t).”
Then, Bhuvan tried to convince the police that he was a YouTuber and showed them his videos as proof, as fans continued shouting his name. After realising their mistake, the police let him go and asked him to go home. While returning in the car, Bhuvan noticed a smile on his mother’s face and the mobbing experience turned out to be fruitful for him.
On the professional front, Bhuvan Bam will next be seen in The Revolutionaries. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle and also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, along with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in pivotal roles. The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 11.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05