Bhuvan Bam recalls how he got Shah Rukh Khan to give him a head massage for Titu Talks: ‘He just went with it…’

Comedian Bhuvan Bam recently recalled his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan for an episode of Titu Talks and how he got SRK to give him a head massage. The YouTuber mentioned that the star was jovial about the whole situation and just went with Bhuvan’s ideas. SRK had featured on the show as part of Zero promotions in 2018.

For the show, Bhuvan adopts the character of Titu and dons a wig. At the end of the episode, Bhuvan requested fans to like and subscribe to his channel, as he got a massage from SRK. Speaking to Baradwaj Rangan, Bhuvan said, “I was sweating, I had just removed the Titu wig and I had really long hair, and I didn’t know how to go about it. It was impromptu and it was also the first episode of Titu Talks and Titu Mama as a character was just a month old. I was figuring out how to bring out the character and somehow we got Shah Rukh sir on the first episode. I was like how are we going to do this?” He continued, “I’ve never asked people to subscribe. I thought this is the right opportunity to tell him to subscribe and why not with a massage.”

Bhuvan added, “So I asked if I could sit between his legs and ask him to say ‘Subscribe to Bhuvan’s channel’ But then he went on with it, and it kept going on for a while till he finally said, ‘We’re done now’.”

During his appearance on The Gentlemen Show with Ankush Bahuguna, Bhuvan Bam had elaborated on how they shot the episode in just one take. “Uss admi ki mahanta hi yahi hai ke, it was a 7-8 page script and it was a complex shoot. Unko maine ek narration diya and we did it in a single take, aur champi ka idea tabhi aya and I never told people to subscribe to my channel, uss din mujhe laga, agar first-time ye bol dein, maine kaha, ‘apke sath toh nahi baith sakta, apke pairon ke niche baith jata hun aur naturally champi dene lagey,’. I was so in awe of that guy. Titu Talks has become a priority because no one can say no as he (SRK) has done it. (The best thing about the man was that it was a 7-8 page script and a complex shoot, I gave him the narration and we did it in a single take and then I got the idea for a massage. I’ve never asked people to subscribe to my channel, but that day I felt that I should say it for the first time. So I said, ‘I can’t sit with you, but can I sit at your feet and he naturally began to give me a massage).”

Shah Rukh Khan has booked 2023 with three films—Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki. The star is making a comeback to the movies after over 5 years. His previous release was Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.