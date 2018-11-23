Bhushan Kumar’s T Series goes international with Guru Randhawa-Pitbull song

Punjabi singer and songwriter Guru Randhawa is all set to collaborate with popular American rapper Pitbull. T-Series’ chairman Bhushan Kumar is bringing the two stars together for a single titled “Slowly Slowly”. The music record label and film production giant T-Series is soon going to become the biggest channel on YouTube. Currently, it has over 71 million subscribers.

A statement said that music video will be shot in Miami under the direction of DirectorGifty. Grammy award-winning singer Pitbull said, “Aah, we can’t wait! Looking forward to “Slowly Slowly” making its way around the world quickly!”

Guru Randhawa said in a statement, “I am quite excited to collaborate with Pitbull and the song has turned out good. Pitbull’s contribution on the song adds a magical spin that gives it yet another International twist. It’s a huge step ahead in going global. This year has been phenomenal with Bhushan Ji’s support and T-Series becoming the most viewed channel in the world, I think this collaboration will set Indian music on the global map.”

“This is a huge step forward for us in going global, close on the heels of T-Series becoming the most subscribed channel on global video platform like YouTube. I am excited to present the musical collaboration of these two great performers to the world,” T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar said.