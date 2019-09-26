Bhushan Kumar on casting Ranbir Kapoor for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next: No actor has been finalised yet

Reports of Ranbir Kapoor starring in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next maybe doing the rounds, but producer Bhushan Kumar says no actor has been cast in the project yet.

Post the humongous success of Kabir Singh, there were reports that Vanga was set to make a dark crime thriller titled Devil with T-Series and had approached Ranbir for the same.

Reportedly, the Jagga Jasoos star had loved the script and agreed to headline the film.

When asked about a confirmation on the same, Bhushan told reporters, “We are doing the film. But no one actor has been finalised. He is still writing the script. When it’ll be ready we will officially announce it. No one has been approached yet.”

He was speaking at the trailer launch of Marjaavaan.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, the action drama is directed by Milap Zaveri.

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) and is scheduled to release on November 8.