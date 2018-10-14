Bhushan Kumar files police complaint post sexual harassment allegations

Bhushan Kumar was on Friday accused of sexual misconduct. He denied allegations.

T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar filed a police complaint against an unknown person on Saturday after an anonymous Twitter user claimed that she had been sexually harassed by Kumar. Kumar confirmed the same to indianexpress.com and said that he has filed the complaint to “find out the person.”

The anonymous person on Friday alleged that Kumar asked for sexual favours from her in return of film roles. Kumar, on the same day, dismissed the allegations, saying that someone was trying to malign him and that he would lodge a complaint with the cyber cell.

Also Read | Bhushan Kumar accused of sexual misconduct, T-Series chairman denies allegation

Going ahead, the producer on Saturday filed a complaint with the cyber cell at Amboli police station. Kumar said that minutes after posting allegation against him, the account disappeared.

Kumar had recently released a statement denying all the allegations levelled against him and said, “I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this metoo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation. I have taken this allegation very seriously and lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to track the mysterious people(s) whose twitter handles have disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet. I’ll take all such actions as I will be legally advised.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd