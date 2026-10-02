Bhushan Kumar is Bollywood’s richest at Rs 36,300 cr; wealthier than SRK, Big B combined

T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar and his family have emerged as the wealthiest Bollywood names on the Hurun Rich List, with an estimated net worth of Rs 36,300 crore. Bhushan ranks 87th on the overall list and is the only person from the entertainment industry to feature in the top 100. Other Bollywood personalities featured on the list include Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. According to the figures listed by Hurun, Bhushan’s wealth is higher than the combined estimated net worth of the other Bollywood personalities featured on the list.

Shah Rukh Khan’s estimated net worth has declined by Rs 2,490 crore over the past year. His current estimated wealth stands at Rs 10,000 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan, meanwhile, has seen a significant increase in his estimated wealth. His net worth has been pegged at Rs 4,000 crore this year, compared with Rs 1,630 crore last year. The veteran actor has made several investments in real estate over the years.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Salman Khan has entered the Hurun Rich List this year with an estimated net worth of Rs 3,000 crore, making him a new entrant. Hrithik Roshan has also seen a substantial increase in his estimated wealth, with his net worth rising by Rs 340 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, thanks to his brand HRX.

Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar, who featured on the list last year, do not appear in this year’s ranking.

ALSO READ | ‘Rs 50,000 for 12-hour work’: Actor bought a Mumbai home without ever doing a ‘big role’

Apart from these Bollywood personalities, Naresh Malhotra, father of Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra, has also found a place on the list. His estimated net worth currently stands at Rs 16,000 crore.

Story continues below this ad

The combined estimated net worth of the Bollywood personalities mentioned above remains lower than Bhushan Kumar’s individual estimated wealth.

As chairman and managing director of T-Series, formally Super Cassettes Industries Limited, Bhushan’s wealth is closely linked to the expansion of the company across music, film production and digital distribution.

Bhushan Kumar took over the reins of T-Series in 1997, at the age of 19, following the assassination of his father and T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.

Under his leadership, the company expanded from its origins as a music cassette label into a major music, film production and digital entertainment company.

Story continues below this ad

T-Series also operates one of the world’s most-subscribed YouTube channels, while its film production arm has been behind major Bollywood releases, including Animal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.