Saroj Khan biopic in the works, producer Bhushan Kumar says, ‘Her dedication was commendable’

T-Series is all set to produce a biopic on the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. On Saturday, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar shared that he has acquired the rights to her life story from Saroj Khan’s family

“Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionised the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker,” Kumar said in a statement.

“Sarojji’s journey, that started as early as a 3-year-old, was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina & Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of their mother,” he concluded.

Saroj Khan with Madhuri Dixit on the set of Sailaab. (Photo: Express Archive) Saroj Khan with Madhuri Dixit on the set of Sailaab. (Photo: Express Archive)

While the project has been announced, the details on the director and the cast of the film have been kept under wraps.

Talking about the biopic, Raju Khan, who is a choreographer himself, said he is glad that Bhushan Kumar decided to make a biopic on Saroj Khan.

“My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour for us, her family, that the world can see her story,” he said.

Sukaina said that she and her family has “closely seen” Saroj Khan’s struggle and fight to become who she was. She expressed her gratitude to Bhushan Kumar and hoped that he will be able to tell Saroj Khan’s story, “her passion for dancing, and her fondness for her actors and respect to the profession with this biopic.”

Saroj Khan had a long association with Saroj Khan had a long association with Sridevi . (Express archive photo)

Saroj Khan joined the industry at the age of 3. She became a dancer when she was 10-year-old and by 12, she was an assistant choreographer. In her career, which spanned for five decades, Saroj Khan choreographed around 3500 songs. Some of her tracks are ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai’, ‘Hawa Hawai’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ and many others.

The 3 time National Award-winning choreographer, who was known for her collaboration with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, also worked with several millennial actors.

Saroj Khan passed away in 2020 at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her last work was with her frequent collaborator and actor Madhuri Dixit in Kalank.