Bhushan Kumar accused of sexual misconduct, T-Series chairman denies allegation

T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar was on Friday accused of sexual misconduct. An anonymous Twitter user accused Bhushan of asking for sexual favours in return for roles.

Bhushan Kumar, however, has denied the allegation in a statement, which reads, “I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this metoo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation. I have taken this allegation very seriously and lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to track the mysterious people(s) whose twitter handles have disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet. I’ll take all such actions as I will be legally advised.”

Aamir Khan recently quit Mogul, a production under the banner of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, in the wake of an earlier allegation of sexual harassment against the director of the film Subhash Kapoor. He was accused of molestation by actor Geetika Tyagi in 2014. Mogul was a biopic on Bhushan Kumar’s father Gulshan Kumar.

