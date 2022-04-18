Bhumika Chawla on Tere Naam co-star Salman Khan: ‘We were very cordial and nice, but I was never really close…’

Bhumika Chawla’s major appearance in a Hindi film is certainly Tere Naam, where she was paired opposite Bollywood star Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Bhumika was asked if like other female actors, Salman played a ‘solid support system’ for her or if he ‘influenced’ Bhumika’s life or career in any way.

“I don’t see it that way. Influence is a very strong word…I don’t think I had that much interaction with him on a personal front. We were very cordial and nice, but I was never really close to him. And so I don’t think I could get influenced by him in any such manner,” Bhumika told Times Of India.

Bhumika Chawla and Salman Khan in Tere Naam. (Photo: Express Archive) Bhumika Chawla and Salman Khan in Tere Naam. (Photo: Express Archive)

The actor was also asked if Salman has ‘changed’, in reply, Bhumika said, “He has changed a lot, I see so much difference. But it happens with all of us, isn’t it?…”

Tere Naam, which released in 2003, marked Bhumika’s debut in Bollywood.

Bhumika Chawla will be returning to Hindi cinema after three years with Neeraj Pandey’s Operation Romeo, which will release in theatres on April 22.

Directed by Shashant Shah of Chalo Dilli fame, Operation Romeo is the remake of 2019 Malayalam movie Ishq, which revolves around moral policing. It also stars Sharad Kelkar, Kishore Kadam, Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto.