Bhumika Chawla on Sushant Singh Rajput: It’s been almost 20 days and I wake up thinking of you

Bhumika Chawla was part of the cast of Sushant Singh Rajput-led M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. (Photo: Bhumika Chawla/Instagram) Bhumika Chawla was part of the cast of Sushant Singh Rajput-led M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. (Photo: Bhumika Chawla/Instagram)

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken Bollywood. Even now, the film industry is trying to come to terms with it. Actor Bhumika Chawla on Friday shared an emotional post on Sushant who died by suicide on June 14. Bhumika shared screen space with Sushant in Neeraj Pandey’s 2016 MS Dhoni biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

She shared a photo of Sushant on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “It’s been almost 20 days … and I wake up thinking of you . Still wondering what it was … one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together …. Was it depression – personal — then you should have spoken …. If it was professional – you had already done such good films .. YES I AGREE it’s not easy to survive here — I am not talking of insider or outsiders — IT IS WHAT IT IS — yes if I have to connect with someone even after having done 50 plus films it ain’t easy — but I am still grateful I am doing work — maybe I just choose to work on this perspective — constantly pushing myself to think and believe good .. Yes there are times when you call or message people from the industry ( Bollywood or other places ) most people are really WARM and KIND but we do find those who refuse to acknowledge or just brush you aside — THE WORLD IS MADE OF ALL SORTS …. THERE are most who will respect you always but rare few when they need you they come to you – but when you drop a tinkle saying you would love to work together with them , they say we will see …. or smile it off ( though I never believed in doing that earlier , I did in the last few years make an effort — that’s what life is — nothing comes without effort and hard work -) …”

She added, “YET I STILL THANK GOD FOR Everything … I choose to say that it’s ok – maybe one doesn’t fit the bill , the role and so it’s ok ….. POSITIVE …. and finally if there is any thing more to you going than professional disappointment , or depression cause of various reasons —- YEH SHAHAR HAME HAMARE SAPNE DETA HAI , Naam deta hai … kabhi Kabhi Gumnaam bhi karta … lakho ki aabadi mein kuch TANHA BHI KARTA HAI ….. …….. if there was anything more I hope we come to know what it was … until then FINAL GOODBYE …. PRAYERS FOR YOU – wherever you are and prayers for your family.”

Bhumika Chawla had earlier requested people to invest their time in praying for Sushant Singh Rajput’s soul and caring for others rather than speculating about his demise.

