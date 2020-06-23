Bhumika Chawla on Sushant Singh Rajput: Respect the soul gone, let’s not blame people

Bhumika Chawla and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). Bhumika Chawla and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

Reacting to the constant speculation around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Bhumika Chawla on Monday requested people to invest their time in praying for his soul and caring for others rather than speculating about his demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Since his death, his fans have been pointing fingers at the nepotistic culture of the Hindi film industry. Sushant’s rumoured partner, actor Rhea Chakraborty has also been dragged into the rumour-mongering.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bhumika Chawla, who played Sushant’s sister in the blockbuster biopic of Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wrote, “Dear Sushant – wherever you are – you are in the hands of God. It’s Been a week since you have gone. What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind …. I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself, of the people around you.”

