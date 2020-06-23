Bhumika Chawla on Sushant Singh Rajput: Respect the soul gone, let’s not blame people

Reacting to the constant speculation around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Bhumika Chawla on Monday requested people to invest their time in praying for his soul and caring for others rather than speculating about his demise.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Since his death, his fans have been pointing fingers at the nepotistic culture of the Hindi film industry. Sushant’s rumoured partner, actor Rhea Chakraborty has also been dragged into the rumour-mongering.
Taking to her Instagram page, Bhumika Chawla, who played Sushant’s sister in the blockbuster biopic of Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wrote, “Dear Sushant – wherever you are – you are in the hands of God. It’s Been a week since you have gone. What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind …. I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself, of the people around you.”
View this post on Instagram
Dear Sushant – wherever you are – you are in the hands of God …. it’s Been a week since you have gone … What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind …. I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself , of the people around you … There are speculations of why it happened …. THERE IS MUD SLINGING – there is wrath – there is —“ who is to be blamed “ —— there is “ industry did it “ —- “ relationship did this” … so on and so forth …. Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE … PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ….. SPEND THAt TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE —- stay positive … LETS NOT BLAMe PEOPLE —— LETS RESPECT Each other … LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- Prayers for him
The actor further requested fans to not push artistes to discuss industry’s issues in public and let them solve the systematic problems among themselves.
“There are speculations of why it happened …. THERE IS MUD SLINGING – there is wrath – there is “who is to be blamed“, there is “ industry did it“, “ relationship did this”. So on and so forth. Dear people, respect a soul gone… Pray and look ahead. Spend that time In caring for each other/caring for the kids, who need education: teach them in whichever way you can/pray for yourselves and Exercise, stay positive. Let’s not blame people. Let’s respect each other. Let the industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains, ” Bhumika Chawla concluded.
Before Bhumika, many of Sushant’s friends from the industry, including actor Mahesh Shetty and actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb, appealed to people to honour his legacy by showing kindness and empathy to others.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.