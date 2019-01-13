Bhumi Pednekar wraps Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: The character made me more confident

Bhumi Pednekar has wrapped the shooting of her multi-starrer film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The actor, who plays Kitty in the film, has the nicest things to say about her character, her director Alankrita Srivastava and her co-star Konkana Sen. Bhumi took to Twitter and shared a couple of photos along with a series of tweets in which she described what Kitty (her character) meant for her.

In one of the tweets, Bhumi wrote, “She is a crazy dreamer full of love and hope. She is weird..very weird, her faith in love and her ambition to do better is infectious. She is a character I’ve had such fun playing. No inhibitions and Fears. I will miss you kitty.”

The actor went on to thank Alankrita, “Thank u @alankrita601 for making me your kitty. My journey with her is unforgettable. Your characters have made me more confident as a person. Lanki you’re just amaze 😘 And ofcourse this couldn’t have happened without my dolly @konkonas. I love you koko..You’re all ❤️ & 😜 ”

“And @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor…guys, this film that you amaze women are making is something ya…just can’t detach myself from this one.Thank you for bringing us together ❤️ Can’t wait to watch this #rebelution #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare,” She continued.

Apart from Alankrita’s directorial, Bhumi has Sonchiryaa in her kitty, which is all set for a release on February 8.

Sonchiriya is inspired by the various myths and stories associated with the Chambal dacoits. It will be the first time when Bhumi will share the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.