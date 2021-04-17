Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for Covid-19: ‘I’m negative but super positive about life’

Bhumi Pednekar had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on Saturday through her Instagram account. Bhumi had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. She shared her diagnosis with fans via a social media post and asked them to take the second wave of the virus seriously.

On Saturday, Bhumi posted a picture of herself with a caption that read, “Am negative but super positive about life.” Along with her caption, she wrote a couple of hashtags that gave an update on her health. “#NoCorona, #HealthyAndWise #IsolationOver.”

As soon as the actor gave her health update, her fans and friends celebrated the news. Dia Mirza, Mukesh Chhabra, Rubina Bajwa and others sent warm wishes.

Bhumi was shooting for Shashank Khaitan directorial Mr. Lele when she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Her co-star Vicky Kaushal had also tested positive for Covid-19.

In her note at that time, she mentioned, “Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care, I have contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour.”