Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Bhumi Pednekar on Takht: Excited to be part of this magnum opus

Bhumi Pednekar will be working alongside Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Takht, which is set in the Mughal era.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: August 14, 2018 4:24:39 pm
bhumi pednekar Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

The Karan Johar fan in actor Bhumi Pednekar cannot control her excitement as she has been roped in for his next directorial venture Takht. The filmmaker has called the project his most ambitious film till date.

Bhumi will be working alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Takht, which is set in the Mughal era.

“I am very excited. It’s a big one for me. It’s a beautiful star cast and everybody is someone who I have admired as an actor. I am very excited to be a part of this magnum opus.

“I am also a huge Karan Johar fan. Honestly, it’s still sinking in. I’m still dealing with it. I’m very nervous about being part of the film,” the actor told reporters at an event.

Takht also stars Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. It has a screenplay by Sumit Roy and dialogues co-penned by Roy and Hussain Haidry. The film arrives in theatres in 2020.

At the event, Bhumi was also asked about reports that she would be starring in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s next Womaniya, to which the actor didn’t give a direct reply.

“I’ll let you guys know,” she said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
