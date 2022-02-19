Bhumi Pednekar feels ‘honoured’ to be speaking at Harvard: ‘Want to appeal to everyone to become climate warriors’

Bhumi Pednekar is not only being a responsible actor by choosing scripts that voice important issues but is also being a responsible citizen by speaking up on climate change. The actor has been receiving accolades for her social media initiative Climate Warrior, which aims at raising awareness towards protecting nature. Now, the actor is extending her step towards the cause. She is all set to speak at the prestigious Harvard University wherein she will highlight the impact of the youth in climate change.

“Ever since I started Climate Warrior, my intent was to create as much awareness as possible around sustainability as a way of life and how climate change is going to impact all our lives,” the actor said in a statement. She added that through her initiative she wants to reach out to as many people as possible in the country as well as across the globe. “It is heartening for me to see that people are paying attention to what can happen if we don’t address the issue of climate change and making small changes in their lives to conserve,” Bhumi Pednekar said.

Talking about the opportunity of speaking at Harvard, Bhumi said she feels the university is “the best platform for her to discuss about sustainability” as the institution has historically produced the best minds of our generation.

“People across the world are rallying together to make a difference. I salute all these climate warriors as they try to save lives and this beautiful planet of ours. It is my honour to speak at the Harvard University and discuss the issue of climate change with the youth of the world,” she said, adding, “It will be amazing to share how I have grown as a human being in my journey to be an advocate for climate protection. I would want to appeal to each and every citizen of the world to become climate warriors and Harvard University is a great platform to connect with the future of this world and urge them to also make a difference at their individual level,” her statement read.

Bhumi is currently basking in the success of Badhaai Do, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao.