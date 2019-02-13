Bhumi Pednekar reveals the souvenir she took home from Sonchiriya sets

From her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha to her upcoming film Sonchiriya, Bhumi Pednekar has collected souvenirs from the sets of her films to cherish the memories attached to the character.

Revealing the reason behind her habit, Bhumi said, “All the films I have done so far require a certain amount of dedication, time and involvement with my character and in that process, I tend to become extremely emotionally attached to the parts I play and so I bring back one or two things which have been very special to my character.”

The actor further listed out souvenirs that she has taken from each film she has done so far.

“From Sonchiriya, I brought back a saree. From Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, I have the lota. From Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I have this pink night suit that I had worn and it is quite an iconic scene. From Lust Stories, I just have the jewellery she wore because I didn’t have much and from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan I have a few clothes. But apart from that I have a clapboard from all my films and they are a part of the décor of my room,” Bhumi recalled.

Bhumi Pednekar, who is seen playing a dacoit in her upcoming film Sonchiriya, says she feels good to wake up to the sight of memories from her work.

Bhumi stated that detaching herself from Sonchiriya’s character has been the toughest so far.

“Sonchiriya is a very special film because I lived with the character for 8 months before we started shooting for the film and for about 3 months till we were done. It was very difficult for me to emotionally disconnect myself from her. I truly feel she has made me feel newer emotions in life. She has made me a nicer, humbler person. So I think disconnecting myself from the character I play in Sonchiriya has definitely been the toughest. That’s why I have kept the saree and the clapboard,” the 29-year-old concluded.