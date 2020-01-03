Bhumi Pednekar to make a cameo appearance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Bhumi Pednekar has already shot for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan over a two-day schedule in Varanasi. Bhumi Pednekar has already shot for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan over a two-day schedule in Varanasi.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is set to make a cameo appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Bhumi and Ayushmann featured as the lead pair in 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

“Bhumi is a part of ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ family and we couldn’t imagine making ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ without her. She has a very special appearance in the narrative and we are extremely happy to have her on board,” Colour Yellow Productions’ Aanand L Rai said in a statement.

The 30-year-old actor has already shot for the film over a two-day schedule in Varanasi.

Bhushan Kumar, who is also producing the movie through his banner T Series, said the team was delighted to have Bhumi on board.

“We are delighted to have Bhumi join the cast as a special appearance in the film. Bhumi’s association is one that adds value to the storyline, she is an amazing actor and I am glad she is part of our film,” he said.



Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a family entertainer that talks about love, relationships, and homosexuality, also features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film will hit the theatres on February 21.

