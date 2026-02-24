Bhumi Pednekar says she’s not the audience for ‘hyper masculine’ films of today: ‘Women are pushed out of creative and technical spaces’

Actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, and Kani Kusruti have expressed concern about the state of women-led films today, particularly in theatres saturated with 'hyper-masculine' movies.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 24, 2026 05:47 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar says she's not the audience for "hyper masculine" films of today.Bhumi Pednekar says she's not the audience for "hyper masculine" films of today.
Make us preferred source on Google

Bhumi Pednekar has weighed in on how the trend of “hyper masculine” films have not only alienated a lot of female viewers from theatres, including her, but also pushed women actors, technicians, and creative voices out of the system. Her last couple of projects have been on streaming, a space more conducive for women-led projects.

“I’ve been working for over a decade, and the number of scripts where women have substantial, dignified roles has drastically reduced. When overall opportunities shrink, it also explains why women in technical roles are being seen less. Because within a conditioned hierarchy, men are naturally prioritised, even though it’s wrong,” said Bhumi on the heels of the release of the O Womaniya! report by Amazon Prime Video India, which spotlights the hits and misses of female representation in Indian entertainment in 2024.

As per the report, the drop in female representation behind the camera came as a setback with only 13% of the HOD positions, analyzed across key departments of direction, cinematography, editing, writing, and production design, held by women as compared to 15% in the previous report.

“In my entire career, I’ve worked on a fully women-led set only once, and in the last three years, I’ve maybe done just two or three projects directed by women, even though I constantly chase those opportunities,” said Bhumi Pednekar. Her last show, Daldal on Amazon Prime Video, was created by Suresh Triveni and directed by Amrit Raj Gupta. The show prior to that, The Royals on Netflix last year, was created by Ishita and Rangita Pritish Nandy, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal. Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal.

But Bhumi clarified that for her as an actor, it’s not only about gender but also shared sensibilities while doing projects led by women. “It’s not about gender but about what someone brings to the table, though I do enjoy working with women because of shared experiences and sensitivities,” said Bhumi.

As per the report, while theatrical films lagged behind like last year, streaming films displayed a significant jump of 16% over the 2024 report, with 47% of the titles passing the test. “A major reason for this decline is not just reduced work, but the kind of films being made today – they’re largely hyper masculine. I’m not the audience for them, and neither are many other women, which means a large section of viewers has been alienated, and women are pushed out of creative and technical spaces,” added Bhumi.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh (2019) co-star Taapsee Pannu also recently lamented the state of women-led films in theatres today. “A female-led film has to be a 100% perfect for it to work at the box-office, whereas a below-average male-led film can be a blockbuster. Women need to constantly achieve perfection, the expectations are too harsh,” she said in an interview with The Quint.

Story continues below this ad

Her Assi co-star Kani Kusruti, also echoed her concern. “I believe that in art, we fundamentally need failure in order to progress. Women should be allowed to make bad films but we don’t have the luxury to fail in this industry,” said the actor.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life

In a recent interview with SCREEN, Bhumi said she hopes women-led films aren’t a thing of the past in theatres. But she maintained that the buck stops on the audience now, like ever before. “The audience will have to make that happen. They’ll have to go to theatres. There are good films that all of us are trying to put out,” she said.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried someone had died after Tadap Tadap’: Ismail Darbar claims director betrayed trust twice
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Nandita Das recalls giving acting break to Javed Akhtar, he wanted to change everything in the script
Javed Akhtar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
Chitrangada Singh
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
Must Read
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship
Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image for representation: X/Jay)
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments