Bhumi Pednekar says ’it’s a norm’ that she will not be paid as much as male counterpart: ‘Yet they want us to feel thankful’

The pay disparity issue in Bollywood made headlines again after Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about it in an interview with BBC. The actor mentioned how it took her 22 years to get paid as much as her male co-stars. She also revealed how usually female actors are given as low as one per cent of the fee the hero takes home. In a recent roundtable, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Tamannah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh and Alaya F were seen discussing how pay disparity continues to affect the careers of heroines.

Tamannah Bhatia shared that as female actors, the only way ahead would be to build a strong market for themselves. “There is no other way,” she said, adding that the disparity is obvious in the film industry but is prevalent in most places. Rakul Preet, on her part, mentioned how it’s going to be a long journey to be paid equally. She added that even when a female actor is driving the film and adding the same value, she won’t be paid the same fee as her male counterpart.

Huma Qureshi, who is basking in the success of Monica O My Darling and Maharani, added that she might be the highest paid actor in a few of her projects, but the budget is never the same as a project with a male lead. In the roundtable organised by Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, “But we should also understand that the males have created a market over years. We cannot pitch 10 female films with the 100s they have.”

While Tamannah Bhatia pressed upon the fact that someone like Alia Bhatt has proved that females can get numbers, Bhumi Pednekar said the change cannot come with them fighting for it. “I could have as many Rs 100 or 200 crore films as my male-costar. I may be appreciated for my work but it’s a norm that I will not be paid as close to what he is being paid. And it won’t change with us fighting. It has to happen from every aspect. The disparity was also in the west but the men there stood up for women. They said either they will take a pay cut or get them the same remuneration. And while I don’t want anyone to stand up for me, there has to be empathy. One needs to acknowledge the issue.”

The Rakshabandhan actor said that at the moment, they find solace in the fact that they are getting good work, but wonders why not the same money. She further shared how even after years, people want them to feel thankful for getting good roles. “If the budget is 125 crore, the males get a good two-digit figure but then they want me to be thankful. You have come to me because I add a certain amount of credibility but they always make it sound like an opportunity.”

Echoing her thoughts, Huma Qureshi said that even after working in films for over a decade, female actors are always lured citing ‘opportunities’. Rakul Preet added that it is because most of them are ‘replaceable’.

Quoting Priyanka Chopra, the Cuttputlli actor said that the offers are treated as opportunities because they know producers know they have options. “Sometimes offers also come at the last minute and you have to accommodate if you want to work. It’s all because they know there is another actor who can take this up.”