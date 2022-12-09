scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar says her dialogues in Govinda Naam Mera are refreshing: ‘Traditionally only heroes used to get all the great dialogues’

Bhumi Pednekar opened up about her role in Govinda Naam Mera and said that her character is ‘an equal to a man.’

Bhumi PednekarBhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, said that she loved her ‘dialoguebaazi’ in the film and called her character Gauri Waghmare “an equal to a man.” Bhumi also thanked producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan for subverting the norm and empowering a woman to deliver some of the most cracking dialogues.

The actor said, “I honestly have loved delivering the punches in the film and I have to admit that I have been given some of the most hilarious punchlines by Shashank. What I love the most about my dialoguebaazi in Govinda Naam Mera is that they are from the heroine’s side. That’s refreshing for a romantic comedy in the Hindi film industry because traditionally only heroes used to get all the great dialogues in a genre like this and make people laugh.”

She added, “I’m glad that my producer Karan Johar and my director Shashank Khaitan thought of subverting the norm and empowering a woman to deliver some of the most cracking dialogues that I have seen on screen in recent times. Gauri Waghmare is literally one of most favourite characters that I have played on screen.”

 

Revealing more about her character in Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi Pednekar said, “She is an equal to a man and constantly reminds a man that her gender doesn’t make her inferior and that she is the master of her own actions and decisions.”

Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Govinda Naam Mera will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 16.

