Bhumi Pednekar: Saand Ki Aankh is an ode to my grandparents

On Monday, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu launched the trailer of their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh in Mumbai. The film is based on the story of two sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

When asked why she agreed to do this film, Bhumi said, “I think there are some films in your career which are more than special. And I can say that with a lot of confidence that everyone who has worked on this film is very special, the film is very special. This film truly is an ode to my grandparents and my parents, especially my mom.”

While talking about her mother, Bhumi got emotional and said, “Just how our parents put their all in to make our lives, what our mothers do for us, we don’t even get a chance to thank them. And this is our way of thanking them, and telling them, ‘you gave us wings to fly, now it’s your time’. Both the dadis (Chandroo and Prakashi Tomar) have been very inspirational. I am very overwhelmed right now.”

About doing this film with Taapsee, Bhumi said, “The fact that Taapsee and I were doing this film together was the most exciting part for me because I think she is a phenomenal actor. When Tushar told me that Taapsee has been finalized for this film, I thought this film was just meant to be.”

“I think we have killed it”, said Bhumi suggesting that she is very happy with the way the film has turned out. She continued, “We both never had a disagreement. People on sets were betting that we would fight at least once, but we never had a fight. We were very clear that we were one in this film, and for that a lot of credit goes to the writer. We both believed in our roles and realised that this film is being made for a bigger reason, and you can’t have any petty ideological differences. We have given our best and I think Taapsee and I are very secure as actors, so I am glad that we were in this together.”

Later, Bhumi also shared her experience of working on the film and how she suffered superficial burns because of the latex prosthetics she had to wear for her look in the film.

Bhumi said, “When we used to get our make-up done, we used to wish there was another way to do it. I suffered superficial burns too. But just as we got on the sets, we forgot all the pain and discomfort. So that way we have had a lot of fun while working on the sets. On an average, we were clocking twenty hours.”

Saand Ki Aankh has been helmed by Tushar Hiranandani. It will release this Diwali.