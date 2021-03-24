Bhumi Pednekar pens note on father’s 10th death anniversary: ‘You’ve left a void that nothing can fill’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for her father, on his tenth death anniversary. Sharing that even though the family feels his presence in everything they do, the void he has left can never be filled. Calling herself ‘daddy’s girl’, Bhumi said that she and sister Samiksha have been lucky to have had the time with him — ‘a life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are’.

Sharing an old picture of her father, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Satish Motiram Pednekar ❤️ Forever Papa … 10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do. I see you in samu and I hear you in everything that mom has to say. I see you when I talk, when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom. You’ve left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are…. #PednekarGirls #SatishPednekar #daddysgirl.”

In an earlier interview, Bhumi Pednekar had spoken about dealing with her father’s death from cancer when she was just 18. The Sonchiriya actor had shared how the loss got her and her sister to come of age instantly. She also credited her mother for being their strength.

“We were quite young. I was 18, Samiksha was probably 15 when we lost our dad due to cancer. We saw him through prolonged sickness and really suffer a lot. Obviously, losing a parent is never easy and I had a wonderful father. He was just a father. We miss him every day but my mom is made of something else, she really got us together. I think just us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that,” she told Pinkvilla.

The Saand Ki Aankh star also shared how she started working 10 times harder as they realised that they needed to get their act together. She added that the first two years were a mess and today when they look back, the family wonders how they even managed to sail through the tough times.

Having started her career as an assistant director with Yashraj Films, Bhumi Pednekar stepped into the spotlight with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. After her award winning debut, she also gave some remarkable performances in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare among more. Her last film Durgavati released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 and the actor is now looking forward to Badhaai Do, also starring Rajkummar Rao.