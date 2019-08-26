Bhumi Pednekar teases her Pati Patni Aur Woh look

Bhumi Pednekar shared a click on her social media accounts on Monday, giving a sneak peek into her Pati Patni Aur Woh look.

Sharing the photo, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “ये लड़की चक्का जाम करवा दे – Vedika #PatiPatniAurWoh.”

Bhumi will be sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in this upcoming film. The actor will be seen playing a cool city girl in the rom-com.

The actor had shared earlier, “Pati Patni Aur Woh is fun! It’s something very different for me because I haven’t done a love triangle yet. Even the character I am playing is very different from the kind of girls I have played before.”

Bhumi Pednekar had added that her character in Pati Patni Aur Woh is quite different from the ones she has done so far. “I have played a confident girl in all my movies but this one is super confident in a totally different way. It’s because she has got it all – she is a looker, she is like the thing in the city. All my other characters were confident because they are essentially strong, empowered human beings. My earlier characters didn’t really position me in a very desirable light as they were all regular people in a very real world. This one is not regular – to put it in the easiest way! You have to see her to know what she is. She is fun,” she said.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of 1978 film of the same name. The original film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh will release on December 6.