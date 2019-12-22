Bhumi Pednekar on 2019: My success is a validation that I have taken the right decisions

Bhumi Pednekar’s Bala and Saand Ki Aankh did well at the box office. Bhumi Pednekar’s Bala and Saand Ki Aankh did well at the box office.

Bhumi Pednekar’s 2019 was a mixed bag. While her films Saand Ki Aankh and Bala received audience love, Sonchiriya and Pati Patni Aur Woh failed to attract moviegoers.

Recalling her 2019, Pednekar told indianexpress.com, “Four releases. It started off with Sonchiriya. Though it did not do well at the box office, I have gained a lot out of the film. I have gained a lot of critical appreciation. It has changed me as a performer. It has taken me one notch above, and the experience of working on a film like this which is pure cinema is very rare in your life. Then my next release was Saand Ki Aankh. The kind of love it got, touch wood. We need the audiences to come out and support us.”

Comparing her films in 2019 with her overall success rate since her debut in 2014, Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most bankable female actors today.

“I have been fortunate to get amazing scripts that have resonated with audiences and I am thankful to all the filmmakers for their belief in me. As an artiste, I have looked for incredible stories and searched for brilliant characters that stay with you long after you have seen the films,” Pednekar said while talking about her script selection.



While her turn as 60-year-old sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh kicked off the ageism debate, its critical reception silenced many. Same was the case with the “brown skin” controversy in Bala, which went on to be declared as one of the biggest hits of 2019.

“My successes are a validation that I have taken the right decisions in choosing content and gives me huge confidence to back my vision going forward. As a creative person, you need to trust your instincts at all times, and successes only tell you that you are taking the right calls,” she said.

Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming releases are Bhoot and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. So what can we expect from Pednekar in 2020? “I am fortunate that I have been blessed so far, and I only wish that I continue striving for excellence in cinema. I am thrilled about my line up of movies as they all challenge me as an actor and will definitely push me to only getting better,” Bhumi signed off.

