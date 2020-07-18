Bhumi Pednekar on 31st birthday: Grateful to have a job I love

Bhumi Pednekar turns 31 today. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar turns 31 today. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar turns 31 today and the actor has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on social media.

In the photos, Bhumi can be seen smiling from ear to ear as she cut her birthday cake. Along with the photos, the Saand Ki Aankh actor mentioned how grateful she is for the love she has been showered with on her special day. “As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am,” Bhumi wrote.

Adding, Bhumi also shared how ‘grateful’ she is to be following her passion for acting and making the world a better place.

“To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything,” the actor added.

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday and Anushka Sharma among others wrote heartfelt birthday wishes for Bhumi on social media. Bajpayee, who shared the screen with Bhumi in Sonchiriya, wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday @bhumipednekar keep shinning!!! Peace and happiness always!”

Happy birthday @bhumipednekar keep shinning!!! Peace and happiness always!!😀🌈🌟🌟🌟 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 17, 2020

Taapsee Pannu wished her Saand Ki Aankh co-actor Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu wished her Saand Ki Aankh co-actor Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana wished Bhumi Pednekar on her 31st birthday. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram) Ayushmann Khurrana wished Bhumi Pednekar on her 31st birthday. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Ananya Panday wished Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday with this photo. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Ananya Panday wished Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday with this photo. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Bhumi’s sister Samiksha also had all things beautiful to say about the actor on her birthday. “Happy Birthday @bhumipednekar 🥳 No words can explain what you mean to me – you are my world, you are my life and you are everything I need! My sugar, spice and everything nice ✨💓 Keeping shining my love – you make a lot of lives brighter 💜 #HappyBirthdayBhumi.”

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which will release on Netflix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd