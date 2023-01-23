scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Afwaah to release on this date

Afwaah starring Nawazuddin Siddique and Bhumi Pednekar is all set to release in theatres this February.

AfwaahAfwaah, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, will release next month. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming directorial venture Afwaah, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to release theatrically on February 24, the makers announced Monday. Billed as a quirky thriller, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

Mishra said Afwaah highlights an important issue and he is looking forward to reaction. “Afwaah’ is a thriller which speaks of a very important message in the current times. The super-talented combo of Bhumi and Nawaz have given their best to this unconventional story and I am sure the audience is going to love watching them on the big screen,” the director said in a statement.

Sinha said working on the film as a producer was a creatively fulfilling experience. “Sudhir and I have been friends for many years and I am happy to bring this film to the audience. It is an intriguing story and the performances of powerhouse talents like Bhumi and Nawaz only add weightage and gravitas to the characters,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
Vivek Katju writes: BBC documentary on PM Modi raises questions about int...
Vivek Katju writes: BBC documentary on PM Modi raises questions about int...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Also read |Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding LIVE UPDATES: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share dreamy wedding pictures

Kumar said he is thrilled to be associated with the team of Afwaah. “The power-packed team of ‘Afwaah’ has done a brilliant job and this is something that will be worth a watch for movie lovers. I am happy to present it to the audience,” the producer said. Actors Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina and TJ Bhanu round out the cast.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 21:16 IST
Next Story

This decadent Strawberry Pistachio Eclair will chase away your Monday Blues

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close