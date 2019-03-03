Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Bhumi Pednekar, Mira Rajput and Sunny Leone?

Bhumi Pednekar, Mira Rajput, Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone, Arjun Rampal, Remo D'Souza, Karan Johar, Kajol and a few other celebrities shared photos on their social media accounts.

Mira Rajput shared a click with Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar, Mira Rajput, Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

Here’s what your favourite celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Arjun Rampal, among others, shared on social media today. Scroll to see all photos.

sunny leone
(Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

Sunny Leone’s picture’s caption read, “Sunday mood!! 😘.”

mira
(Photo: Mira Rajput/ Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kapoor posted a click with husband Shahid Kapoor.

Bhumi Pednekar
(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar shared these clicks of herself.

Sushmita Sen
(Photo: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram)

Sushmita Sen shared this picture with a caption that read, “My power’s turned on, Starting right now I’ll be strong, I’ll play my fight song… And I don’t really care if nobody else believes,’Cause I’ve still got a lot of fight left in me.”👊❤️👍 #fightsong by #rachelplatten 🎵 #thatsright #strength #will #courage #women I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!😍❤️💃🏻 #believe.”

neetu kapoor
(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor recently shared this picture.

arjun kapoor
(Photo: Arjun Rampal/ Instagram)

Arjun Rampal shared this click with the caption, “Good morning. #sundayvibes @shoebmashadi.”

Remo D'Souza
(Photo: Remo D’Souza/ Instagram)

Remo D’Souza also took to Instagram to share this photo with a post that read, “Happy birthday my #inu (@shraddhakapoor ) u surprise me every single day with ur hardwork and sincerity every time when I feel yes this is it u come up with something better ….. all the best girl have a rocking year ahead god bless lots of love and hugs :) #streetdancer3d #love #peace.”

karan johar
(Photo: Karan Johar/ Instagram)

Karan Johar shared these clicks on social media.

kajol
(Photo: Kajol/ Instagram)

“Happy birthday to my sweet sister Through fuzzy an clear , fat and thin , mad an not you will always be my sweet sweet sis. Love you so much .. have a wonderful year !” Kajol’s photo caption read.

