Bhumi Pednekar joins the cast of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of actor Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. This will be Bhumi’s second film with Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Bhumi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Akshay and Aanand. She captioned it, “A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story #RakshaBandhan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Akshay shared the same photo with the caption, “When you are happy, it shows 😁 And indeed we are…to have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan.”

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai are also collaborating on Atrangi Re, which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Raksha Bandhan revolves around the brother-sister bond and has been written by Aanand’s longtime collaborator Himanshu Sharma. While announcing the film with a poster, Akshay wrote, “A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly, it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister, Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special.”

A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2020

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar earlier said in a statement, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh, and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life.”

Apart from Raksha Bandhan, Akshay’s upcoming movies include Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. Bhumi’s upcoming films include Badhaai Do and Mr Lele.