Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar: ‘I love playing women who challenge the status quo in society’

Bhumi Pednekar says that she has ‘consciously chosen films that present the woman of today, a woman who other women can connect with and relate to.’

Bhumi PednekarBhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. (Photo: Instagram/bhumipednekar)
Actor Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera, in which she will play a woman living life on her own terms. Bhumi says that this is nothing new for her because she has always been inclined towards female characters which show strength and independence.

The actor, who made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 and ever since has been part of many films in leading roles, says playing such characters is her way of contributing to Indian society. Elaborating on this thought, the actor said, “I love playing women who challenge the status quo in society and change the lens on gender. I love playing women who are equal to men. I would like this to be my small contribution to Indian cinema and my calling card. I want that, through my body of work, I loudly speak about the need for equality.”

Bhumi added, “I have always believed that cinema can be a powerful tool to showcase strong, independent and fiercely progressive women on screen. My journey in cinema is a living example of this because I have consciously chosen films that present the woman of today, a woman who other women can connect with and relate to.”

In Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi Pednekar will Vicky Kaushal’s wife Gauri Waghmare. The actor is very impressed with her character.

“I love Gauri Waghmare who is an unstoppable force of nature and can stand up to a man and also be vocal about what she wants in life. She is an amazing character to play and I thank Shashank for giving me the freedom to run riot with it. I had a blast playing her. I think it’s evident in the trailer of the film and I’m sure it will come out more strongly when people watch the film on December 16,” said Bhumi.

Besides Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi Pednekar has Bheed, Afwaah, The Lady Killer, Bhakshak and Mudassar Aziz’s next in her kitty.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 08:11:11 pm
Will Japan’s new plan to boost birth rates work?

close