Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati is now titled Durgamati

Bhumi Pednekar plays an IAS officer in Durgamati. (Photos: Bhumi Pednekar/Twitter)

The title of Durgavati, presented by Akshay Kumar, has now been changed to Durgamati. The actor revealed the new title with a poster on Monday. Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, Durgamati will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia. Directed by G Ashok, the horror-thriller is the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018).

Sharing the film’s new title, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Are you ready? Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11”

Durgamati follows the story of an IAS officer, played by Bhumi Pednekar, who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. She is imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

