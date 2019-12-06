Bhumi Pednekar: Never been associated with a film that has been condescending to either sexes

Bhumi Pednekar’s Pati Patni Aur Woh has opened to mixed reviews. Bhumi Pednekar’s Pati Patni Aur Woh has opened to mixed reviews.

Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar, whose Pati Patni Aur Woh has hit the screens today, recently said they are trying to strike a balance by featuring in out-and-out commercial outings and content-driven films.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Bhumi said, “I think those lines are very blurred today. Today, a commercial film is the one which does well commercially. All the films that have done well are those which are high on content, and so is Pati Patni Aur Woh. It is a funny and sensible film. There is a lot of fun and situational comedy. It has lots of confusion and comedy of errors. By the time you leave the theater, you are left with a thought. Even if you see Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, I really enjoyed the film. It is not a baseless comedy. It is not just gags. That’s why I say today genres are one and the audience has really changed. Yes, I do content-driven films and this is one of them. All of us are very responsible actors. We have never been associated with a film that has been condescending to either sexes.”

Kartik Aryan said, “I would love to do content-driven films as well. I really love playing characters that are relatable. I want to do an action-comedy later on. But then I am doing films which I really love. Also, I am not choosing scripts which fall in a particular genre. I don’t want to let go of good scripts, so I have to make this selfish decision and pick the best from the great scripts that I read. I love these films, and because of that I think there is a mass appeal that has been created.”

“I love entertaining people, and I really get happy when they laugh at my jokes. It makes me as happy as a child. So, I really want to do what I am doing because what I am today is because of the kind of films I do. I don’t want to change that. But, I certainly want to add certain things to it”, Kartik concluded.

