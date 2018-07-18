Inside Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday party: Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and others in attendance

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: July 18, 2018 9:39:18 am
Not only Priyanka Chopra but Bhumi Pednekar also turns a year older on July 18. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor hosted a celebration last night which saw Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan and a few other celebs in attendance.
The actor, who is celebrating her 29th birthday today, looked stunning in her little black dress and she was seen posing with a cake too. Karan Johar shared some inside photos from the celebration.
Bhumi Pednekar made headlines recently for her performance in Netflix anthology Lust Stories.
