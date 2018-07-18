Inside Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday party: Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and others in attendance

It is Bhumi Pednekar’s 29th birthday today. It is Bhumi Pednekar’s 29th birthday today.

Not only Priyanka Chopra but Bhumi Pednekar also turns a year older on July 18. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor hosted a celebration last night which saw Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan and a few other celebs in attendance.

The actor, who is celebrating her 29th birthday today, looked stunning in her little black dress and she was seen posing with a cake too. Karan Johar shared some inside photos from the celebration.

Bhumi Pednekar made headlines recently for her performance in Netflix anthology Lust Stories.

