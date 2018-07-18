Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Inside Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday party: Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and others in attendance

Inside Bhumi Pednekar's birthday party: The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor hosted a celebration last night which saw Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan and a few other celebs in attendance.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: July 18, 2018 9:39:18 am
Bhumi Pednekar birthday photos It is Bhumi Pednekar’s 29th birthday today.

Not only Priyanka Chopra but Bhumi Pednekar also turns a year older on July 18. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor hosted a celebration last night which saw Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan and a few other celebs in attendance.

The actor, who is celebrating her 29th birthday today, looked stunning in her little black dress and she was seen posing with a cake too. Karan Johar shared some inside photos from the celebration.

Bhumi Bhumi posed for shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) The actor shares her birthday with Priyanka Chopra. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan, who just wrapped up shooting Sui Dhaaga, was seen arriving for the party. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar Karan Johar was all smiles at the party. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Shashank Khaitan, varun Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan was also seen at the party. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar Karan Johar shared this photo from the birthday celebration. Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi also offered cake to photographers. Bhumi Pednekar Here are some more photos from Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday celebration last night. bhumi mother Bhumi Pednekar posed with her mother Sumitra Hooda Pednekar. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar made headlines recently for her performance in Netflix anthology Lust Stories.

