Inside Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday celebration as Akshay Kumar attempts to make her smile, see photos

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her birthday with her loved ones and the videos and photos from the celebration are online. The actor turned 32 on Sunday and from friends and colleagues such as Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana wishing her to sister Samiksha giving a glimpse of the actor’s celebrations, it was a fun-filled day for her. Bhumi had multiple birthday celebrations and photos and videos from the same have been shared online. Also, don’t miss Akshay Kumar’s hilarious wish for Bhumi.

Bhumi, took to her Instagram account to share several photos from her birthday parties and wrote, “The official birthday photo dump 2021 🖤🧿.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

A video from one of Bhumi’s birthday celebrations has her cutting her birthday cake as she is surrounded by her loved ones.

See photo and video from Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollyBellNewz (@bollybellnewz)

At another celebration, Bhumi’s sister Samiksha Pednekar, friend Anushka Ranjan, fashion designer Nikhil Thampi and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh were in attendance.

Bhumi’s sister Samiksha shared a click from the bash and wrote, “happy birthday to my main squeeze for life @bhumipednekar 🤍✨ YOU ARE MY WORLD BBG 🤩 #happybirthdaybhumi.”

Here are some inside photos from another birthday party of Bhumi Pednekar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiksha Pednekar (@samikshapednekar)

While Bhumi shared a selfie on her big day, sister Samiksha Pednekar shared another click as the birthday girl enjoyed some cake.

Meanwhile, Bhumi’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar shared a photo and wrote, “Trying my best to make the birthday girl smile. She’s clearly realised she’s turned a year older today 😂 Don’t worry Bhumi, hopefully you’re getting wiser as well😜 Happy birthday @bhumipednekar 🤗.”

See a few birthday wishes for Bhumi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram) (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

(Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram) (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen along with Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Rakshabandhan.