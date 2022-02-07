Bhumi Pednekar: ‘Badhaai Do will be an eye-opener for India’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is elated with the positive response to the trailer of her upcoming release Badhaai Do.

Pednekar plays a PT teacher in the movie which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The lead stars play gay characters in the eagerly awaited film. Talking about the movie, Bhumi said in a statement that she is happy to bring such a vision to life.

“I’m really proud that filmmakers, making differential content and taking on clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India,” the actor said.

Adding that the movie balances commerce with content, Bhumi Pednekar said, “Badhaai Do is a hot franchise that balances commerce with content. It is really exciting to be an actor in these times because such subjects are being backed by big producers who want to create a change in society. As a human being, I’m drawn to subjects that can lead to a positive impact on people and be a catalyst for social good. I hope Badhaai Do does just the same. I can’t wait for people to watch this film because it is truly, truly endearing.”

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do releases in theatres on February 11. Bhumi also has Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, and Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan in her kitty.