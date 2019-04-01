Bhumi on her Pati Patni Aur Woh character: It is very different from the kind of girls I have played before

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to share screen space with Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor will be seen playing a cool city girl in the rom-com.

“Pati Patni Aur Woh is fun! It’s something very different for me because I haven’t done a love triangle yet. Even the character I am playing is very different from the kind of girls I have played before,” Bhumi said.

Stating the difference between her character in the Kartik Aaryan starrer and the films she has done so far, Bhumi Pednekar said, “I have played a confident girl in all my movies but this one is super confident in a totally different way. It’s because she has got it all – she is a looker, she is like the thing in the city. All my other characters were confident because they are essentially strong, empowered human beings. My earlier characters didn’t really position me in a very desirable light as they were all regular people in a very real world. This one is not regular – to put it in the easiest way! You have to see her to know what she is. She is fun!”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of 1978 film of the same name. The original film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh will release on December 6.