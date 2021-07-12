Bhuj The Pride of India trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt film drops bombs and dialogues with fierce regularity

Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on August 13. (Photos: Screengrabs/Disney Plus Hotstar)

The first trailer of Bhuj: The Pride of India landed on Monday morning with the war cries ringing loud and clear. The film takes a slice out of 1971 India-Pakistan war to serve a story bursting with patriotism, songs and the heavy-duty dialogues that go with it.

Bhuj The Pride of India will release on Disney+Hotstar this August ahead of the Independence Day. It stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar. Ajay plays IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport at the time of the war, and details how he saved the area from Pakistani army by re-constructing an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

While Sanjay and Sonkshi are members of the village who come together to aid the Indian soldiers, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk are part of the army. The film comes with dialogues that talk of martyrdom and duties of a soldier.

As per reports, Ajay Devgn also designed portions of the action sequences in the film. “It is true that Ajay designed the action sequence for the movie. The sequences come at a crucial juncture in the narrative. In the first set-piece, Ajay is seen attempting hand-to-hand combat as he fights the spies sent by the Pakistani army. The other segment, an outdoor shoot, has Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar take on the baddies. While Peter Hein has handled the remaining action scenes, he was not available in mid-March when these pieces were to be shot,” a spokesperson confirmed to Mid-Day.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will release on August 13.