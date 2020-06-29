Bhuj The Pride of India to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India has joined the list of Bollywood movies releasing on an OTT platform. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the movie, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The release date of Bhuj: The Pride of India is yet to be announced.

In the film, Devgn will be playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk will also be seen in pivotal roles.

According to the makers, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’, someone who can identify a person’s gender, height and weight by their footprints. Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, will play Lt Colonel of Madras Regiment.

The makers also revealed that Bhuj: The Pride of India celebrates the courage of 300 women of Madhapur in Gujarat, who came together to repair the only runway in Bhuj that was destroyed during the war. Sonakshi Sinha will essay the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a farmer who convinces the women to help build the runway. Parineeti Chopra will be seen as an Indian spy living in Lahore.

T Series’ Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling Bhuj: The Pride of India, had earlier said in a statement, “This courageous tale needs to be told because we want the current and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India’s victory in the 1971 war. He was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik?”

