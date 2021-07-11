Bhuj The Pride of India teaser: Ajay Devgn film promises to ignite the fire of patriotism, watch

Disney+Hotstar has just released the teaser for Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar. The film is inspired by the journey of IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport, and how he re-constructed an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar to protect our country.

The teaser promises thrilling action sequences, several shades of emotions, the fire of patriotism and the unity of the people in Bhuj. At the end of the teaser, Ajay Devgn emerges from wreckage and says that his name is just ‘Sipahi’ (soldier).

Presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will release on August 13, 2021 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.