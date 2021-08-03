Bhuj The Pride of India trailer: Ajay Devgn takes charge, celebrates valour of Indian soldiers

Bhuj: The Pride Of India will stream on Disney+Hotstar. (Photo: Ajay Devgn Films)

The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India released the film’s second trailer on Tuesday. The Ajay Devgn-starrer starts streaming over the Independence Day weekend on Disney+Hotstar and the trailer is tailored to evoke the emotions of patriotism.

The new trailer showcases war sequences peppered with blasts, combat, hostility, aerial strikes, and destruction in general. However, it also shows Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, inspiring people as he mouths heavy dialogue, all inspiring a feeling of patriotism and valour in the face of a battle.

Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 13. Besides Ajay, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. The film follows IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik (Devgn) who ensured India’s victory by re-constructing the Bhuj airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

The film’s first trailer gave us a peek into the war sequences that will form the mainstay of the film.

While Sanjay and Sonakshi play local villagers who come together to aid the Indian soldiers, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk are part of the army. The film comes with dialogues that talk of martyrdom and duties of a soldier.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.