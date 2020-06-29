Bhuj The Pride of India news on June 29: Ajay Devgn film to release on Disney Plus Hotstar?

Ajay Devgn in a still from Bhuj The Pride of India. Ajay Devgn in a still from Bhuj The Pride of India.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is an upcoming war movie directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, the film boasts a star-studded cast. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash star in this film, which is also written by Dudhaiya.

Devgn plays Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in Bhuj: The Pride of India. While announcing the film, Devgn had shared how Vijay Karnik convinced 300 women from a nearby village in Madhapur to reconstruct the air-strip during the war so that Air Force officers could land safely.

In the movie, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker and a farmer, who helped convince the other 299 women to build the aforementioned runway. Parineeti Chopra will step into the shoes of an Indian spy living in Lahore. Pranitha Subhash will be making her Bollywood debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India.