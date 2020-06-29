scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 29, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Bhuj The Pride of India news on June 29: Ajay Devgn film to release on Disney Plus Hotstar?

Excited about Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India? Follow this live blog for the latest news about the Bollywood war drama.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai | Published: June 29, 2020 4:10:08 pm
ajay devgn Ajay Devgn in a still from Bhuj The Pride of India.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is an upcoming war movie directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, the film boasts a star-studded cast. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash star in this film, which is also written by Dudhaiya.

Devgn plays Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in Bhuj: The Pride of India. While announcing the film, Devgn had shared how Vijay Karnik convinced 300 women from a nearby village in Madhapur to reconstruct the air-strip during the war so that Air Force officers could land safely.

In the movie, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker and a farmer, who helped convince the other 299 women to build the aforementioned runway. Parineeti Chopra will step into the shoes of an Indian spy living in Lahore. Pranitha Subhash will be making her Bollywood debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The duo of Vishal-Shekhar has composed Bhuj: The Pride of India's music and background score. Anay Goswamy has cranked the camera for the film.

Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling Bhuj: The Pride of India, had earlier said in a statement, “This courageous tale needs to be told because we want the current and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India’s victory in the 1971 war. He was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik?”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd