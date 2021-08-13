scorecardresearch
Friday, August 13, 2021
Bhuj The Pride of India movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Bhuj movie review and release live updates: Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj The Pride of India stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk among others. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, it releases ahead of Independence Day.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 13, 2021 8:57:57 am
ajay devgn bhuj filmAjay Devgn plays IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India will premiere today on Disney Plus Hotstar. It will begin streaming from 5:30 pm. The Independence Day weekend release, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk, takes a slice out of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It follows IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay Devgn) who ensured India’s victory by re-constructing the Bhuj airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

Bhuj: The Pride of India boasts of heavy-duty dialogues that talk of martyrdom, the spirit for patriotism and duties of a soldier.

Revealing why he wanted to be a part of the movie, Ajay Devgn said in a promotional video, “The main aim is to spread awareness of such bravery among the citizens of the country. It is very inspiring to hear such stories, which is one of the primary reasons why I wanted to be a part of the movie.”

He further shared his emotions of donning the uniform of the armed forces. Ajay said, “A lot of strength and dignity comes from wearing the uniform. As soon as one wears it, both the thought process and the body posture automatically undergoes a change. You feel a sense of power within you.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bhuj: The Pride of India.

08:57 (IST)13 Aug 2021
Ajay Devgn talks about the film

Ahead of the Bhuj The Pride of India's release, actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share his experience. Ajay took to Twitter to post, "The Bhuj Experience! #BhujThePrideOfIndia streaming tomorrow on @DisneyplusHSVIP."

Wing Commander Vijay Karnik, on whom Ajay Devgn's character is based, shared why he gave his nod to Bhuj: The Pride of India. He said, "When director Abhishek Dudhaiya came to me stating he wants to make a film on the incident, he told me that he had done his research, and that the team had spoken to 50-60 women of Matapur. That is when I decided to give my nod to the project. Something within me after that narration told me that this is the man to work with."

