Bhuj The Pride of India movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India will premiere today on Disney Plus Hotstar. It will begin streaming from 5:30 pm. The Independence Day weekend release, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk, takes a slice out of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It follows IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay Devgn) who ensured India’s victory by re-constructing the Bhuj airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

Bhuj: The Pride of India boasts of heavy-duty dialogues that talk of martyrdom, the spirit for patriotism and duties of a soldier.

Revealing why he wanted to be a part of the movie, Ajay Devgn said in a promotional video, “The main aim is to spread awareness of such bravery among the citizens of the country. It is very inspiring to hear such stories, which is one of the primary reasons why I wanted to be a part of the movie.”

He further shared his emotions of donning the uniform of the armed forces. Ajay said, “A lot of strength and dignity comes from wearing the uniform. As soon as one wears it, both the thought process and the body posture automatically undergoes a change. You feel a sense of power within you.”