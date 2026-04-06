Bhooth Bangla trailer: Akshay Kumar battles haunted house, fans divided over ‘nostalgia vs repeat’ vibe

Bhooth Bangla trailer: The first trailer of Bhooth Bangla is finally here, bringing together Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after years. Set to hit theatres on April 16, the film blends horror with comedy, a genre the duo has mastered in the past.

The trailer introduces Akshay’s character, who inherits a bungalow with a haunted forest, Pisaach Van, lurking behind it. Despite repeated warnings, he refuses to let go of the property and instead attempts to get married there.

An evil entity named Vadhusur looms over the village of Mangalpur, where marriages have mysteriously stopped. Even as characters played by Paresh Rawal and Mithila Palkar react to the eerie happenings, Akshay’s character continues to downplay the danger, until he accidentally awakens the very force everyone fears .

The trailer leans heavily into the chaotic, situational humour that defined Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s earlier collaborations like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Familiar faces such as Rajpal Yadav also bring back signature quirks.

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Reactions to Bhooth Bangla trailer

However, reactions online to Bhooth Bangla trailer have been mixed. While some viewers called the trailer “pure nostalgia” and celebrated the return of the iconic comedy team, others felt it treads familiar ground. One user commented that it felt too similar to previous horror-comedies, while another described it as “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Priyadarshan.” Still, many praised its humour.

Interestingly, Tabu with her brief appearance hints at a layered and intriguing role. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.

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Bhooth Bangla was initially scheduled for April 10 release but has now been pushed to April 16, with paid previews set to begin at 9 pm on the revised date. The shift comes amid the massive box office run of Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh.

Akshay Kumar on whether Dhurandhar 2 could impact Bhooth Bangla

Earlier, when asked whether the success of Dhurandhar 2 could impact Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar expressed confidence in his film’s appeal, pointing out that it caters to children and families, unlike the Ranveer Singh-starrer, which carries an adult rating.

In a conversation with PTI, Akshay said that the two films belong to completely different spaces and are designed for distinct audiences.

“There are different kind of films (being made). ‘Dhurandhar’ is a great film, I’ve seen it. This (‘Bhooth Bangla’) is a different film. ‘Dhurandhar’ is an adult film, this (‘Bhooth Bangla’) is for kids and families. When we made this film, we don’t look at what the current trend is, we rather looked at whether the story was good or not and accordingly we made this film. We never thought about the trend,” Akshay told PTI in an interview.

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Priyadarshan echoes similar sentiments

Director Priyadarshan said that audiences who are currently enjoying intense, large-scale films may also be looking for something lighter and more entertaining.

“Films like ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Border 2’ all are doing extremely well and all of a sudden when you take a break and do something different (it is great). People who watch films like ‘Dhurandhar’ can also enjoy it,” he said.

Priyadarshan added, “I think our area of exploitation is bigger and people like to see different things. That is our biggest plus point with ‘Bhooth Bangla’. Moreover, this is a pure entertainment, fun film it is not as intense as ‘Border’ or ‘Dhurandhar’. People enjoy every kind of film. I believe as long as the film is holding the attention and interest of people, every film will work. Any parent can proudly bring their children and watch my film because I never use double meaning (stuff) or (show) vulgarity (in my films). I never embarrass the parents. This is something I have been maintaining from the day I started my career.”