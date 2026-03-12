Bhooth Bangla teaser: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav bring back Bhool Bhulaiyaa-style madness

Bollywood’s iconic director-actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are reuniting after a gap of 16 years with Bhooth Bangla. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, which carries strong Bhool Bhulaiyaa-like vibes. The cast features actors who were part of the 2007 hit, including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and late actor Asrani. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

The video begins with eerie visuals of a haveli. Then Asrani warns, saying, “Nobody gets married in Mangalpur. Vasudhar will come.” Soon, the hands of a demon appear on screen. As the palace gets ready for the wedding, Akshay compares it to London’s Buckingham Palace. Paresh Rawal, Akshay and Rajpal tickle our funny bones, while the characters witness ghostly activities take over the palace. The teaser promises an epic ride filled with laughter, screams and surprises.