Bhooth Bangla teaser: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav bring back Bhool Bhulaiyaa-style madness
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, late actor Asrani, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.
Bollywood’s iconic director-actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are reuniting after a gap of 16 years with Bhooth Bangla. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, which carries strong Bhool Bhulaiyaa-like vibes. The cast features actors who were part of the 2007 hit, including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and late actor Asrani. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.
The video begins with eerie visuals of a haveli. Then Asrani warns, saying, “Nobody gets married in Mangalpur. Vasudhar will come.” Soon, the hands of a demon appear on screen. As the palace gets ready for the wedding, Akshay compares it to London’s Buckingham Palace. Paresh Rawal, Akshay and Rajpal tickle our funny bones, while the characters witness ghostly activities take over the palace. The teaser promises an epic ride filled with laughter, screams and surprises.
The film is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. Bhooth Bangla holds significance for a lot of reasons. It sees Akshay and Priyadarshan collaborating after 16 years. Their last film together was the 2010 film Khatta Meetha. Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s jodi has given various iconic films like Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan and more.
The film also marks Akshay and Paresh featuring in a movie together after the Hera Pheri 3 feud episode, when Akshay took legal action against Paresh for abruptly exiting the film, only for the matter to be later dismissed. Bhooth Bangla also marks legendary actor Asrani’s posthumous screen appearance. He passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. This also marks a comeback of sorts for Rajpal Yadav, as this is his first film releasing in theatres after the cheque bounce case controversy in which he had surrendered before the Tihar jail authorities.
Bhooth Bangla also marks Priyadarshan returning to the director’s chair after a gap of three years. He last directed the 2023 Tamil film Appatha.
The film will release in theatres on April 10, 2026.
