Bhooth Bangla song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge: Akshay Kumar divides ghosts on basis of colour, height, gender. Watch

The iconic duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is back after a 14-year hiatus with the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The makers unveiled the film’s latest song, “Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge,” on Thursday morning, giving fans an early taste of the film well before its trailer and teaser release.

The song, which clocks in at over four minutes, sees Akshay in full entertainer, whacky mode. The actor grooves with ghosts of every kind in this Bhooth Bangla universe: “Kaala Bhooth, Gora Bhoot, Chota Bhooth, Lamba Bhooth, Bhai Bhooth, Behna Bhoot…”, as he chants, “Bhooth aaya padho chalisa re,” before shaking a leg with them across sets that are over-the-top, with exaggerated camera movements to match. The track features eccentric choreography and a rap by Mellow D towards the end.