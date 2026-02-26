Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Bhooth Bangla song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge: Akshay Kumar divides ghosts on basis of colour, height, gender. Watch
Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge: The new song from the film Bhooth Bangla is out now, featuring Akshay Kumar shaking a leg in the ghost universe.
The iconic duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is back after a 14-year hiatus with the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The makers unveiled the film’s latest song, “Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge,” on Thursday morning, giving fans an early taste of the film well before its trailer and teaser release.
The song, which clocks in at over four minutes, sees Akshay in full entertainer, whacky mode. The actor grooves with ghosts of every kind in this Bhooth Bangla universe: “Kaala Bhooth, Gora Bhoot, Chota Bhooth, Lamba Bhooth, Bhai Bhooth, Behna Bhoot…”, as he chants, “Bhooth aaya padho chalisa re,” before shaking a leg with them across sets that are over-the-top, with exaggerated camera movements to match. The track features eccentric choreography and a rap by Mellow D towards the end.
Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Kumaar, and sung by Armaan Malik and Aarvan, the song sets the tone for a film that promises more comedy than horror, capturing Priyadarshan and Akshay in their signature, slapstick, larger-than-life style. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu U Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, and Rajpal Yadav, and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Bhooth Bangla is slated to hit theaters on April 10.
Watch the full song here:
Speaking to PTI, Ekta Kapoor recently revealed how the iconic duo was reunited: “The film is vintage Priyadarshan and Akshay sir (kind of a film). When we wrote Bhooth Bangla and went to Akshay sir, he heard and liked it. The only thing we told him is that we wish that Priyadarshan would direct the film, and he instantly jumped at the idea. He loved the script and made certain changes.”
