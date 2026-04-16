Bhooth Bangla Movie Review LIVE Updates: First reviews of Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy are out

Bhooth Bangla Movie Review LIVE Updates: Bhooth Bangla marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after over a decade.

Bhooth Bangla Movie Review, Rating and Release Live Updates: Blending spooky thrills with humor, quirky characters, and a haunted mansion setup, Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role and directed by Priyadarshan, will hit cinemas this evening, with preview shows beginning at 9 pm.

The Bollywood horror comedy marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after over a decade. It also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani.

Story continues below this ad Also read | ‘I became unconscious’: Akshay Kumar reveals how a 1969 Vaishno Devi pilgrimage nearly ended in tragedy After multiple promos, fans are eagerly waiting to see if the film is a classic Priyadarshan-style entertainer. Bhooth Bangla has shown promising early trends at the box office as well, with its Day 1 advance booking indicating a decent start. According to reports by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold over 46,000 tickets across more than 7,000 shows by Thursday afternoon, collecting around Rs 1.28 crore gross without block seats, which rises to approximately Rs 3.52 crore when block bookings are included. The Akshay Kumar-starrer’s release comes amid the Dhurandhar: The Revenge wave. The Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to perform strongly even in its fourth week, prompting exhibitors to rework screen allocations for the two films. Bhooth Bangla, which was initially slated to release on April 10, was pushed by a week, with paid previews beginning on April 16. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films, and backed by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the film has received a U/A 16+ certification from the CBFC, with a runtime of 164.52 minutes. Live Updates Apr 16, 2026 03:30 PM IST Bhooth Bangla Movie Review LIVE Updates: 'Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint' Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared his take on Bhooth Bangla. He said via X, "#onewordreview... #bhoothbangla: ENTERTAINER. Rating: 3½. An entertainer that works for most parts... The #akshaykumar - #priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. #bhoothbanglareview The initial sequences may give an impression that #bhoothbangla borrows from #rajkumarkohli's massive hit #jaanidushman [޻ #sunildutt, #sanjeevkumar, #shatrughansinha, #jeetendra], but the similarities end with the newly-wed brides being targeted." Apr 16, 2026 03:25 PM IST Bhooth Bangla Movie Review LIVE Updates: 'Akshay Kumar delivers one of his career-best performances' Heapise praise on Akshay Kumar and other actors in the film Bhooth Bangla, trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on X, "#akshaykumar delivers one of his career-best performances, effortlessly switching between sharp comic timing and intense moments. His punchlines land perfectly, and his presence drives the film throughout. Supporting him brilliantly are #pareshrawal and #rajpalyadav, who elevate the first half with their impeccable comic chemistry, making it thoroughly entertaining.. The interval point hits hard with genuine goosebumps, and from there, the film steadily unravels its mysteries, keeping the audience hooked till the very end. The direction ensures a smooth balance between horror, comedy, and suspense, while the entire cast delivers commendable performances.. If you loved #bhoolbhulaiyaa (2007), this film taps into a similar nostalgic charm, backed by a team that clearly understands the genre.. Overall: A well-crafted entertainer that blends chills, laughs, and mystery into a satisfying cinematic ride." Apr 16, 2026 03:18 PM IST Bhooth Bangla Movie Review LIVE Updates: Early reviews of Akshay Kumar's film are here Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X to post an early review of Akshay Kumar's film Bhooth Bangla. He wrote, "#bhoothbangla : It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding depth and emotional weight to the narrative.. What truly stands out is how the film explores the unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters, blending fear with humor in a way that keeps you invested."

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